METAL CHURCH Live In Reading, PA; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Metal Church, featuring new singer Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey), performed live on June 30 at Reverb in Reading, PA. YouTube user LORDOFTHE80S has posted video from the concert, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Ton Of Bricks"

"Start The Fire"

"Battalions"

"Gods Of Wrath"

"Hitman"

"Pick A God And Prey"

"Me The Nothing"

"Burial At Sea"

"Psycho"

"Watch The Children Pray"

"Badlands"

"Fake Healer"

"Beyond The Black"

"Metal Church"

Marc Lopes joined Metal Church in 2022 as the replacement for Mike Howe, who tragically committed suicide in 2021 at age 55. The band's current lineup is completed by guitarists Kurdt Vanderhoof and Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger, and drummer Stet Howland.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.