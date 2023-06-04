METAL CHURCH Performs First Show With New Singer MARC LOPES; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, June 3rd at the Legions Of Metal festival at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois, Metal Church played the first concert of the Congregation Of Annihilation Tour with new singer Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey). Their 14-song set list, along with fan-filmed video, can be seen below.

Lopes joined Metal Church in 2022 as the replacement for Mike Howe, who tragically committed suicide in 2021 at age 55. The band's current lineup is completed by guitarists Kurdt Vanderhoof and Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger, and drummer Stet Howland.

"Ton Of Bricks"

"Start The Fire"

"Battalions"

"Hitman"

"Pick A God And Prey"

"Burial At Sea"

"Psycho"

"Watch The Children Pray"

"Badlands"

"Fake Healer"

"Gods Of Wrath"

"Beyond The Black"

"Metal Church"

"The Human Factor"