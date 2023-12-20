METAL CHURCH Planning To Record New Album At The End Of 2024; Might Release Something “Really Cool” Before North American Tour

Metal Church vocalist Marc Lopes joined the Talk Louder podcast hosted by “Metal Dave” Glessner and Dangerous Toys vocalist Jason McMaster and said Metal Church might release something before their March 2024 North American tour.

Lopes said, "As far as the next record, we've been talking a lot about it. I've got about a list this long of idea ideas. We might be doing something to release before the March tour for fun that's really fricking cool that we came up with on the bus a couple of weeks ago by accident. I'm, like, 'Dude.' And Kurdt's [Vanderhoof, guitarist], like, 'Dude.' And I'm, like, 'Let's do it.' [Laughs] So we might do this one fun thing. I'm gonna say, yeah, we're gonna make it happen. It's too easy not to do and it'd be a lot of fun and it'd be cool."

"It's gonna be all over,” answered Lopes about the routing for the North American tour. “The March stuff is looking like it's gonna be a U.S., and then we'll go to Europe. And there's talk of Canada or Mexico. We're just gonna go wild. We're gonna do as much, as much, as much as possible. And probably looking like we'll go into the end of the year, go and start to do another record. The fires are hot and we're just gonna keep it burning."

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, recently announced a string of North American tour dates in support of their 13th studio album, Congregation Of Annihilation, released earlier this year. The new dates are listed below.

March

20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

22 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

23 - Reading, PA - Reverb

24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

27 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

30 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

Metal Church issued the following message, just in time for the holidays:

"Many of you have asked about getting this album on regular vinyl as it was previously only released on picture disc. So here is your chance! This is the first, last and only pressing of The Best Of Mike Howe (2016-2021) on black & white smoke mist vinyl. Only 300 copies are available, so once they are gone, they are gone!"

Reserve you’re your copy here.