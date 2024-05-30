METAL CHURCH To Release The Final Sermon (Live In Japan 2019) Album In July

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, will release The Final Sermon (Live In Japan 2019) via Rat Pak Records (America) and Reaper Entertainment (Europe) on July 26.

Produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof, this Special Edition live release features one of the final recorded performances of Mike Howe with Metal Church, which took place over two nights at Club Citta in Kawasaki, Japan during their 2019 "Damned If You Do" Tour.

Kurdt Vanderhoof comments, “We recorded these two shows in Japan with the intention of Mike entering the studio to polish-up any inconsistencies and/or to re-track anything that didn’t come out correctly, but he never got the chance. First the pandemic hit, and then of course his tragic passing, so what you are hearing is exactly what the audience heard that night, Mike giving it his all, live and uncensored! This album not only commemorates our 2019 Damned If You Do tour, but also pays homage to our friend and brother's legacy. The album will arrive on the 3rd Anniversary of his passing, and it is our hope that Mike will continue to be remembered for the music and love he brought to the world."

Pre-order the album in various configurations via the North America Store and Euro Store.

Tracklisting:

"Damned If You Do"

"Needle And Suture"

"Fake Healer"

"In Mourning"

"Human Factor"

"Date With Poverty"

"The Black Things"

"Gods Of A Second Chance"

"Start The Fire"

"Watch The Children Pray"

"Beyond The Black"

"By The Numbers"

"No Friend Of Mine"

"Badlands "

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital):

"Agent Green"

"Anthem To The Estranged"