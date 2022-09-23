METAL CHURCH’s KURDT VANDERHOOF Says They Have A New Singer And There Will Be New Album In 2023 - "I Wanted To Complete The Album In Honour Of MIKE HOWE"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof reveals that the band have a new singer, and plan on releasing new music in 2023, in honour of their late vocalist, Mike Howe, who was found dead in his home in Eureka, California on Monday, July 26, 2021. An excerpt from the interview follows...

Metal-Rules: The loss of Mike Howe was devastating to us all, how did you process something like that?

Kurdt Vanderhoof: "To be honest, I really haven’t processed it. I can’t. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to feel that suicide is your only option. And because he was like my brother and to find out he was in such pain and it’s too late to try and help, is just something I cannot get my head around."

Metal-Rules: Will there be a new Metal Church album in 2023?

Vanderhoof: "Yes. I had written a new record and Mike and I had just begun the process before he passed. So I had a lot of material on hand. I also wanted to complete the album in honor of him. I have written a batch of additional material and its going in a more aggressive direction. We didn’t choose a Mike Howe clone or David Wayne clone, we decided to approach the future as a “new” chapter in the bands career. I think the fans will really dig it!"

Metal-Rules: Have you chosen an official new singer for Metal Church? Can you tell us who it is?

Vanderhoof: "Yes, we have, but we are keeping a lid on it just for the time being."

