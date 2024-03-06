METAL CHURCH’s KURDT VANDERHOOF Working On New HALL AFLAME Album

Kurdt Vanderhoof is working on a new Hall Aflame album. The Metal Church guitarist displayed a 2005 Gibson Les Paul Double Cut that he used for the recordings, which he says will be announced “later this spring.”

Vanderhoof wrote in a social media posting: “I bought this on EBay a little over a year ago. It's a 2005 Gibson Les Paul Double Cut in TV Yellow with P90s. It's been beaten on and road worn to say the least, but it plays beautifully and sounds amazing! I used it on the upcoming new Hall Aflame album which will be announced sometime later this spring!”

The 62-year-old musician formed Hall Aflame in the early-‘90s after suffering from burnout with Metal Church. Hall Aflame featured Vanderhoof on guitar, Ron Lowd on vocals, Brian Smith on bass, and Tom Weber on drums. They released their only album, Guaranteed Forever, on IRS Records in 1991 and was far from his metal roots with the sound being Southern, blues-based hard rock. Metal Church singer Mike Howe contributed vocals on the track "Country Angel".