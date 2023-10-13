Metal Fossil Guru MATS E. ERIKSSON Releases New Book Death: The Antidote To Misery

Author, researcher, and long-time metalhead Mats E. Eriksson has recently published a wonderfully weird new book titled Death: The Antidote To Misery. The tome contains a collection of tales that straddle several different literary genres. Some might call it Lovecraftian prose, others strange fiction, and yet others might refer to it as pulp science. No matter how you categorize it, the stories all revolve around metal, science, horror, mystery, and dark comedy.

The author has worked with celebrated painters from the realms of metal music – Dan Seagrave, Pär Olofsson, Joe Petagno, Mark Riddick, and Dan Lerner – to visualize the stories with unique, unnerving artwork. These are no more than appropriate for this part-fantasy, part-scientific work by Eriksson, a veteran paleontology scholar who has named prehistoric creatures after Tony Iommi, Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster, Lemmy Kilmister, King Diamond, Tomas Haake, among others.

The hardcover book is printed in full color, comprises 419 pages, and has a foreword by the prolific British author Joel McIver. Order the book at snowyshaw.net.