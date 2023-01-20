Metal Hall Of Fame Releases All-Stars CD/DVD Feat. TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, BOB DAISLEY, BRUCE KULICK, RUDY SARZO, GEOFF TATE, STEVE VAI, And More

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, the iconic bands, industry executives, and musicians who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring rock and metal fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. Now they are teaming up with Deko Entertainment to release the first ever Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars CD and bonus DVD.

The Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars CD includes appearances by Tim “Ripper” Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Yngwie Malmsteem, Iced Earth), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), Tony MacAlpine, Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Uriah Heep), Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater, Alice Cooper), Chris Impellitteri, Michael Romeo (Symphony X), Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), Geoff Tate (ex-Queensryche), Steve Vai, and Joe Satriani. Listen to “Attack Of The Witch” here, and below.

As a bonus you also get the The Metal Hall Of Fame DVD which includes the 2021 inductions of Triumph, Stryper, Marty Friedman, former KISS members, Eric Carr and Bruce Kulick, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, with inductions by Paul Stanley (KISS), Dee Snyder (Twisted Sister), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank DiMino (Angel), and many others. Also included are the 5th anniversary highlights including past inductions of Metallica, Anthrax, Randy Rhoads, Ronnie James Dio, Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) and much more.

This CD/DVD layout includes a 12-page booklet designed by famed artist Ioannis (Deep Purple, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, etc…) and comes in two Limited Edition (only 100 of each) Box Sets which includes assorted Metal Hall Of Fame postcards, key chain, and t-shirt. Metal Hall Of Fame CEO Pat Gesualdo had this to say about it, “"It's a great honor to join with Deko Entertainment to release the Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars CD/DVD.," says Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO. “All the musicians worked hard on this compilation to bring some exciting new hard rock and metal music to the fans!””

The 2023 induction ceremony is being held January 26th at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA with the induction of Twisted Sister, Raven, Lou Gramm, and Chris Impellitteri.

Pick up the, Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars, and special limited bundles here.

Bundle includes:

- One (1) CD/DVD Combo

- One (1) Key Chain

- Five (5) MHOF postcards

- One (1) MHOF collectable box.

- One (1) MHOF T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

"Apocalypse"

Vocals: Tim "Ripper" Owens

Guitars: Mike Orlando

Keyboards: Joe Dell

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"Attack Of The Witch"

Vocals: Mike Tirelli

Guitars: Tony MacAlpine

Bass: Bob Daisley

Keyboards: Derek Sherinian

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"Egyptian Winds" (Instrumental)

Guitars: Michael Romeo

Guitars: Chris Impellitteri

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"World's Apart"

Vocals: Chandler Mogel

Guitars: Bruce Kulick

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"Trial Of Adeus Bue" (Instrumental)

Guitars: Michael Romeo

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"Carol Of The Bells"

Guitars: Chris Poland

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"Solar Shuffle" (Instrumental)

Guitars: Michael Romeo

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

"All Star Jam"

Vocals: Geoff Tate

Guitars: Steve Vai

Guitars: Joe Satriani

Guitars: Chris Poland

Drums: Pat Gesualdo

DVD:

- 2021 Induction Ceremony

- 5th Anniversary Highlights

- Frankie Banali Tribute

- All Star Jam