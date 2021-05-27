METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK Announces First Show Of 2021

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak has announced his first show of 2021, on Saturday, November 27 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ.

Says Mike: "There are events that are staples of my year and our annual celebration of Heavy Metal at New Jersey’s very own Dingbatz hits the ultimate highlight status. I love it. It is a show for our friends and fans who live close and travel from afar. I’m very much looking forward to putting the flying Vs and Marshalls into their sentinel Metal duty after the world shut down.

"I have been extremely lucky to hook up with Mike LePond, Ron Lipnicki and Marc Lopes. We have, so far, done many shows together and now we are bringing things up to a new level. We are aiming for maximum club capacity paired with more lights, more smoke and face melting maximum Marshall power.

"Bound together by great songs and a true Metal spirit, this will be an awesome night. Let us together celebrate Heavy Metal, loud guitars and songs that mean a lot to us all. I can't wait to see you all there."

Says Mike LePond (bass): “I am looking forward to hitting it hard with the boys once again!”

Ron Lipnicki (drums) added: “Dingbatz is my favorite place. Can’t wait to kick it with the guys. It’s been way too long. Yeah!”

Marc Lopes (vocals) finally added: “So amped to finally bring the METALLLLLLLLLL back to Dingbatz.”

Find an event page here, and get tickets here.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended as this event is expected to reach full capacity.