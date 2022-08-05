METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK Announces Two East Coast Solo Dates

Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford guitarist) has announced two U.S. dates – November 10 in Rochester, NY and November 12 in Clifton, NJ.

Chlasciak comments on the show:

“I'm so excited to bring True Metal to the East Coast. It's time for more smoke, more amps and more metal! Indeed! Let’s own the night with screaming Jackson Vs, great songs from my career, over the top guitar playing and a great evening with your metal tribe!

“We had a great time last year as a band unit and I'm so honored to once again bring my friends, namely vocalist Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey), Mike Davis (my Halford bandmate, Lizzy Borden) and Ronnie Lipnicki (Overkill) together for what will be an epic weekend of loud and proud true heavy metal.

Find more information at metalmike.net.