Metal Music At Casinos Very Popular In Finland

Finland, a small country in northern Europe, is particularly known for its metal bands. So it's no surprise to hear that metal-themed casinos and games are very popular in the country. In this article, we'll take a look at the most interesting games on the market and use Finnish gaming habits as examples.

Today, online casinos are finding humorous and entertaining themes for their games and casinos for all markets. All kinds of themes and the people who like them are now taken into account, and on the music side, rock and metal-themed games are now a thing of the past.

You can find casino games based on literally any theme or even real life events. Music is a very common theme around which casino games are based, so there's a good chance you can play games featuring your favorite artist or band. Most often, music-themed casino games are based on rock music or heavier metal, so you're sure to find one you like.

Software developers and online casinos have discovered that real life themes such as music, TV or movies are very good casino game themes that attract a huge number of customers. Rock and metal are perhaps the most common music themes in casino games because they are best suited to large audiences, and even non-rock fans find that they play rock games often and enjoy their experience.

In 2017, a Finnish-language Metal Casino was launched for metal music lovers. With around 53.5 metal bands per 100,000 inhabitants, Metal Casino is a perfect fit for Finnish players. It was no wonder that this casino was immediately very well received in the country.

Casinos tend to use music as a psychological tool, as it can create a certain atmosphere or mood, which can be fast-paced, upbeat and exciting or more mellow. Music and the soundscape of the games help players to relax, enjoy themselves and play longer.

Introducing Metal Casino Shortly

Launched in 2017, Metal Casino is known for its exquisite games, or casinopelit as the Finns would say. It is also one of the first in the online casino gaming industry with its Heavy Metal themed site, and surely it is an absolute pioneer in this theme. The site consists of slots themed around some of the genre's most famous bands, including Megadeth, Guns N' Roses and Motörhead.

Metal Music and Gambling

As music is one of the most profitable industries, it is no surprise that music features heavily in online casino games. Listening to music is known to relax you. Many people listen to music in their free time. Some people also listen to music while working, as it often helps them to concentrate on a difficult task. In many homes, background music is played even if no one is particularly listening to it next to a loudspeaker.

Finns in particular, are notorious for being such hardcore metal fans. People around the world have often wondered why metal music appeals so much to Finns. Perhaps it's because of the mentality of the people, where many of them feel a bit at home and draw strength from darker music. Whatever the reason, people listen to metal music a lot.

When it comes to gambling, many of you may be wondering whether these two popular pastimes can be combined? Absolutely! Music is known to help you concentrate and calm down, which is a great help when playing online casino games. For example, if the atmosphere and excitement at the poker table feels too overwhelming, you can put on some metal music in the background to help you concentrate.

Fast-paced metal music can make the game easier, even in times of defeat. If you lose at a live poker table, for example, or in a slot game such as Starburst, the disappointment can be great. Then it can be easier if you listen to high-pitched singing and fast-paced metal music. Once you've overcome the worst of the disappointment by listening to music, you're ready for more rounds. So it's definitely worth a try for everyone to listen to music, especially metal music, while playing.

Metal and Rock Themed Slots

There are many metal and rock themed slots on the market. We present a couple of the best metal/rock themed slots that are popular with players.

Jimi Hendrix

One of the best online casino games we recommend you try is the Jimi Hendrix based slot. This game is produced by Netent, one of the best slot developers in the industry, so you can only expect the best from this game.

Hendrix was, of course, a massively popular American rock artist, and had a variety of huge hit singles that you can listen to on the slot's soundtrack as you spin the reels and play. Netent really did Jimi Hendrix proud with this slot. When you download the game, you'll see a cartoon of Jimi playing electric guitar.

Then when the game loads, you can see its well-crafted and aesthetically striking layout. The bonus features of this slot include a solo multiplier, a free spins tour, a crowd-pleasing bonus game where you can choose from multiple wins and legendary encores.

Motörhead

The Motörhead slot game serves as a really good tribute to the man who brought such great music into the world. Now all that music lives on in the form of this game. There are lots of flashing things in the game that warn you before the game starts. It can be too much for epileptics, which was certainly too much at the gigs. If you've been able to see the band play shows, you'll be able to play this game.

The Motörhead slot machine of course features the band's music. Right from the start, the intro of the game is shown, playing perhaps the band's most famous song 'Ace of Spades'. The song fits in well with the gaming world, where many games use playing cards, one of which is of course the Ace of Spades.

The Ace of Spades is one of the characters in the game. It is a special character that replaces all other characters except the special characters. It is, of course, the Wild symbol. There are quite a few normal symbols in the game, despite the large number of paylines. There are only 7 normal symbols in total, only two of which are related to the band itself and the rest are familiar filler symbols from other games.