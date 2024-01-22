METALITE Debut "Cyberdome" Lyric Video; Expedition One Album Out Now

Swedish melodic power metal act, Metalite, have unreleased their new studio album, Expedition One. To celebrate the new record, the band is now premiering a lyric video clip for their latest single "Cyberdome".

The band comment: "Today is the day we all been waiting for! It’s time to release the new album Expedition One. It has been a hell of a ride with a lot of singles released over a time period of almost a year. And today we make all songs available in the shape of a massive 16 songs album! Thanks to everyone involved in the release! Hansen Studios for the great mix and master, Darkgrove for the wonderful artwork, Vassfjord Foto & Media for great pictures, Bullsize, Ted Linden for the great videos, Aimed & Framed for great lyric videos, AFM Records (Nils, Florian, Marcel etc), families, friends and of course our FANS! Hope you’ll enjoy the album as much as we do!"

Expedition One tells a fictitious story about life on our planet in the year 2055. The band's upcoming magnum opus inspires with a wide range of diverse compositions and an intelligent sci-fi story that couldn’t be more topical. In addition, their fourth album offering manifests the musicians’ amazing artistic development.

Metalite's visionary sci-fi trip is told over sixteen multi-faceted songs that combine the quintet’s many strengths: powerful and at the same time delicate guitar riffs and solos, anthemic melodies courtesy of vocalist Erica Ohlsson, driving rhythms and cleverly positioned keyboard parts. Expedition One was produced by guitarist Edwin Premberg, and was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Expedition One”

“Aurora”

“CtrlAltDel”

“Cyberdome”

“Blazing Skies”

“Outer Worlds”

“New Generation”

“In My Dreams”

“Disciples Of The Stars”

“Free”

“Legendary”

“Paradise”

“Sanctum Of Light”

“Utopia”

“Take My Hand”

“Hurricane”

"Aurora" lyric video:

"New Generation" video:

“Blazing Skies”:

(Photo - Vassfjord Foto & Media)