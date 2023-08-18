METALITE Release New Single “Blazing Skies”

On January 19, 2024, Swedish melodic power metal act Metalite will release their forthcoming studio album, Expedition One, and sees them unleash their most gigantic record to date.

Expedition One tells a fictitious story about life on our planet in the year 2055. The band's upcoming magnum opus inspires with a wide range of diverse compositions and an intelligent sci-fi story that couldn’t be more topical. In addition, their fourth album offering manifests the musicians’ amazing artistic development.

Metalite's visionary sci-fi trip is told over sixteen multi-faceted songs that combine the quintet’s many strengths: powerful and at the same time delicate guitar riffs and solos, anthemic melodies courtesy of vocalist Erica Ohlsson, driving rhythms and cleverly positioned keyboard parts. Expedition One was produced by guitarist Edwin Premberg, and was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

The pre-sale of this early 2024 album highlight, one that belongs into every well-sorted power- and melodic metal record collection via AFM Records here.

Following the previously-released, first single, "Disciples Of The Stars" and a haunting, in-depth album trailer, today, Metalite are premiering a music video for the powerful anthem "Blazing Skies".

“We are really excited to release this bombastic song together with this epic video made by Ted Lindén at Bullsize Production." Metalite comments. "The song is truly a blast in a classic Metalite style and it feels that we have leveled up a few steps since last time. We hope everyone will like it and we looking forward to play it live!”

Tracklisting:

“Expedition One”

“Aurora”

“CtrlAltDel”

“Cyberdome”

“Blazing Skies”

“Outer Worlds”

“New Generation”

“In My Dreams”

“Disciples Of The Stars”

“Free”

“Legendary”

“Paradise”

“Sanctum Of Light”

“Utopia”

“Take My Hand”

“Hurricane”

“Blazing Skies”: