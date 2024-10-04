METALLICA – All Within My Hands Donates $100,000 To Hurricane Helene Relief

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday, September 26, and has since hit several communities across a 500-mile stretch, leaving in its wake a path of destruction throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

It is now the third-deadliest storm to hit the US this century, with over 215 lives lost and hundreds of people still unaccounted for. It is an unmitigated tragedy. Historic water levels and widespread flooding across the Appalachians have left hundreds of roads inaccessible, hindering rescue efforts.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands is donating $50,000 each to World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon.

World Central Kitchen’s response includes vital food and clean water, reaching isolated communities using helicopters and airboats. WCK has partnered with 35 food trucks across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and 16 restaurants across North Carolina and Tennessee, already providing tens of thousands of hot meals and sandwiches to families in need.

Donate to World Central Kitchen here.

More than 140 Team Rubicon volunteers, known as Greyshirts, comprise five recon teams serving more than 35 communities across the affected area. These route clearance teams have already cleared more than 400 dump trucks worth of debris and continue to work diligently across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Donate to Team Rubicon here.