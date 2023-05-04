METALLICA - All Within My Hands Foundation's Month Of Giving Is Back

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation is back with their fourth annual Month Of Giving. For this year’s campaign, the Foundation is focusing on the fight against hunger by selecting The Farmlink Project as their 2023 beneficiary. Donate to help, here.

Says Metallica: "When we learned of The Farmlink Project, we immediately saw a proactive group of young people who have gone past identifying the problem; they are enacting a solution. Their organization has expanded through the work of over 600 students from colleges and universities across the globe. They are doing essential work to help end food waste, feed families, and curb greenhouse gas emissions by connecting farms with surplus to food banks."

Learn more, here.

This year’s exclusive Month Of Giving shirt features AWMH-inspired designs by the one and only Squindo! Also new to the Month Of Giving collection are two co-branded Wolverine shirts and an All Within My Hands Pick Tin, with more to come soon.

Shop the Met Store, here.

Metallica adds: "All Within My Hands is hosting not one but two auctions this month! First up is an exclusive Helping Hands 2022 Bundle, including the official poster designed by Miles Tsang and signed by us, along with the custom-designed guitar picks and light blue drumsticks created to commemorate the show. Stay tuned to AWMH for details on the second auction coming later this month."

Check out the auction, here.

"Back by popular demand, our incredibly passionate Metallica Family is activating once again for a friendly competition where The Farmlink Project will be our big winner!

Over 40 chapters worldwide have already signed up. And thanks to our friends at Carhartt and a couple of other generous AWMH supporters, up to $100k raised in this competition will be matched! So find the chapter you want to support and make your donation twice as impactful!"

Support your Chapter, here.