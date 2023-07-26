METALLICA - All Within My Hands’ Metallica Scholars Launches Year Five With An Additional $1.85M Committed; Video

Metallica are incredibly proud to announce the kickoff of year five of the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) through All Within My Hands (AWMH)

"Eleven new schools join our Foundation’s roster of community colleges, with each receiving $100,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs."

Launched in 2019 by AWMH in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), MSI began with ten colleges and primarily manufacturing programs. With steady development at the hands of creative and dedicated leadership, MSI now directly supports 42 schools across 33 states and offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers. Additional curricula will include culinary arts, fire technology, hospitality, and many other fields of study. To date, AWMH has invested over $6M in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

:A huge thank you to Wolverine and Carhartt, two of our largest supporters, and of course, to all of you who have allowed us to continue to grow this program. By the end of year five, we will have helped over 6,000 students gain skills to assist them in finding meaningful jobs and careers!"

Year Five Metallica Scholar Schools:

Aiken Technical College – Aiken, South Carolina

Central Wyoming College – Riverton, Wyoming

Columbia State Community College – Columbia, Tennessee

Front Range Community College – Westminster, Colorado

Itawamba Community College – Fulton, Mississippi

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Oxnard College (Ventura County Community College District) – Oxnard, California

South Central College - North Mankato, Minnesota

South Louisiana Community College – Lafayette, Louisiana

Texas State Technical College – Waco, Texas

Western Dakota Technical College – Rapid City, South Dakota

For a complete list of all 42 schools currently supported by AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org/metallica-scholars.

