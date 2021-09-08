METALLICA And Carhartt Workwear Team Up To Raise $377,450 For Metallica Scholars Initiative On Labor Day

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Thank you, Carhartt! Thank you, shoppers! Thank you, AWMH supporters!

Labor Day was an exciting day for All Within My Hands. Our friends at Carhartt set out to donate 100% of all online sales yesterday to our Metallica Scholars Initiative, and the totals are in.

You helped raise $377,450!

We are excited to turn this donation into more training, more tools, and more certifications by expanding our program to reach even more people interested in the skilled trades across the US.

Your participation in this campaign directly impacts the future of hard work. Thank you for helping us support workforce education!"

Drawing inspiration from the 1981 "musicians wanted" ad that formed metallica, Carhartt and All Within My Hands created a want ad aimed at raising funds and connecting people to workforce education opportunities. The reimagined ad featured bandmembers from Metallica paired with copy that harkens back to the original ad with a World War-era "We Want You" feel. Job seekers and supporters alike were directed to visit Carhartt.com to learn more about how to get involved with Metallica Scholars.

Carhartt's Labor Day campaign came after millions of people in the live events industry were put out of work as concerts, sporting events, plays and all other events were shut down due to the pandemic. The need also applies to the country at large as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 943,000 new jobs in July 2021, many of which are in industries that require skilled labor.

"To build the workforce of the future, we need to connect more people to the training and education that helps fill essential jobs," said Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt. "With our partnership, we're sending the message that whether you're in high school looking for a first step, or out of work looking for a new start: come join the skilled trades. What better time to recruit job seekers into these exciting, high-demand opportunities than on Labor Day?"