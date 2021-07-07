METALLICA Announce Atlanta Concert In November; "Holier Than Thou" (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Available For Streaming

Metallica have announced a concert in Atlanta this November. The band has issued the following update:

"Guess what? Another live show is coming your way this year! This time we’re back with exciting news that we’ll be headlining the second night of ATLive at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, November 6th.

"We’re honored to be part of the second annual ATLive two-day festival - featuring two unique, separately ticketed events - this fall when we’ll be hitting the stage with our friends Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet. Night one features country music’s finest with George Strait, Eric Church, and Caitlyn Smith kicking off the weekend.

"Presented by AMB Sports and Entertainment, the organization will generously be donating a portion of the proceeds from ATLive to All Within My Hands to help our foundation further its work in the fight against hunger.

"Tickets for each night will go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10 AM, EDT via Ticketmaster. The Fan Club presale starts Friday, July 9th at 10 AM, EDT with a special 2-hour window for Legacy Members, and at 12 PM EDT for all Fifth Members."

For Fan Club pre-sale info head here. For festival info head here.

Metallica have released "Holier Than Thou" (Pre-Production Rehearsal), from the Pre-Production Rehearsals CD included in the Remastered Deluxe box set of The Black Album, available on September 10. Recorded live during pre-production rehearsals at Bayview Studios in Richmond, CA on October 4th, 1990. Listen below:

You knew it was coming, you’ve been patiently waiting, and finally The Black Album reissue is here. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, multiple formats will be hitting the physical and digital universe on September 10, and are available for pre-order now.

Says Metallica: "Can you believe it’s been almost thirty years since its original release? Neither can we! Then off we went to hit the road for a massive 300+ show tour, and the ‘Tallica experience went to a whole new level. To celebrate this milestone, we had to go all out with a wide variety of configurations for all your listening pleasure, including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3CD expanded edition, and digital (including high-def versions).

"There’s also the ultimate release for die-hard fans: a Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set containing over 24 hours of music including the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, and live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, and live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four different tour laminates, three unique lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card.

"But wait… of course there’s more! In addition to the reissue of The Black Album, we’re also pretty pumped about the release of The Metallica Blacklist which features an unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, continents, and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.

"Everyone who pre-orders any configuration of either release will receive digital instant grats delivered right to your inbox throughout the summer. Keep watching this site and our socials for lots of video and audio previews as well as all kinds of other Black Album related activities… it’s definitely going to be one black summer!"

Metallica continues: "We told you about the re-issue of The Black Album, but we’re also really proud and excited to be releasing The Metallica Blacklist, a compilation of 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut. Available now for pre-order, digital formats hit the internet on September 10th, CDs and LPs in stores and at your favorite online retailer on October 1st.

"With contributions from countries all over the globe from the US to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!

"The Metallica Blacklist will be available in multiple formats including digital (standard and high-def versions), 4CD, and a limited edition 7LP vinyl pressing. Pre-orders will instantly receive multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, philanthropist, and trailblazer Miley Cyrus’ version of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith, as well as Columbian-born rock/pop superstar, and winner of 20+ Grammy & Latin Music Grammy Awards, Juanes’ interpretation of “Enter Sandman.” Additional digital instant grat tracks will be delivered right to your inbox throughout the summer.

"One hundred percent of the profits go to charity – 50% to our own All Within My Hands and 50% to a charity of each artist’s choice. In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!

"One album, 12 songs, 53 artists, unlimited possibilities."

An update from Metallica: "Germany! 'Enter Sandman' (Remastered) is available as a limited edition, numbered, glow-in-the-dark 7" Vinyl single as well as a Maxi CD and 3" PockIt CD single, both of which include previously unreleased live tracks recorded in Germany in 1992. Pre-order here."

Tracklists:

Gllow In The Dark 7" Vinyl Single:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

Maxi CD:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

"Through The Never" (Live At Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany / November 26th, 1992)

"Damage, Inc." (Live at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, Germany / December 1st, 1992)

3" PockIt CD Single:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

"Through The Never" (Live At Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany / November 26th, 1992)

"Damage, Inc." (Live at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, Germany / December 1st, 1992)

Official release date is August 20th, 2021. Note that the singles are only shipping within Germany.