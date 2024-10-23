METALLICA Announce Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates For 2025; SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, EVANESCENCE To Support

Metallica's M72 is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2025. A message from the band follows:

"It’s the announcement we’ve been wanting to make for a very long time, and we are beyond thrilled to have locked down a return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2025! We’ll be hitting stadiums this time around and look forward to visiting some of our favorite cities in the world, including Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, for a total of six shows.

"We’re setting up the stage at the end of each stadium for this run with the Snake Pit in front of it. There will be a full complement of Enhanced Experiences available, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the “Black Box” Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular “I Disappear Ticket” will be available and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for all six shows. Grab one of these and attend every show Down Under!

"For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica. Travel packages, including tickets and hotel, will be available in four of the six cities. Get all the details at metallicatravel.com.

"Tickets go on sale Monday, November 4, at 12 PM local time. Fan Club presales start early on Tuesday, October 29; login for more information and start times. Additional presales will also be held throughout the week; check out the complete list for details. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes.

"Joining us on this run are our North American tour partners, Suicidal Tendencies, and new friends, Evanescence. This will be the Metallica Family reunion we’ve been waiting for, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you next year!!"

Tour dates:

November

1 - Optus Stadium - Perth, Australis

5 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia

8 - Marvel Stadium - Melbourne, Australia

12 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, Australia

15 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, Australia

19 - Eden Park - Auckland, New Zealand