METALLICA Announce M72 Weekend Takeover Of North America
June 27, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Metallica have announced the M72 Weekend Takeover of North America. Each Saturday, between the two “No Repeat” shows, there will be live music, film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and much more.
Tickets for most live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 AM, local time, with pre-sales for Fifth Members starting today, June 27, at 10 AM, local time.
Says Metallica: "We’re just a little over a month away from the North American kick-off of the M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4! And you know that when we town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it, so we’ve got details for you on many of the takeover activities as the tour travels across the country this summer and fall.
On each Saturday between the two “No Repeat” weekend shows, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and so much more. And let’s not forget live music! The lineup making its way through North America with us includes some familiar faces: OTTTO and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman. Plus, a few more acts will join the fun in individual cities.
Check for your city below to see what’s happening and where… ticket links included. If you don’t see the event you’re looking for, keep checking back and watch our socials, as we’ll be adding to this list as the summer goes on. See you out there!"
Schedule:
New Jersey & New York:
Friday, August 4
Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium
Saturday, August 5
Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre
Ottto & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza
Sunday, August 6
Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium
Montreal:
Friday, August 11
Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique
Saturday, August 12
Ottto & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre
Sunday, August 13
Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique
Dallas/Arlington:
Friday, August 18
Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium
Saturday, August 19
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom
Ottto & Bastardane @ Three Links
Sunday, August 20
Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium
Los Angeles:
Friday, August 25
Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 26
Ottto & Bastardane @ Viper Room
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go
Sunday, August 27
Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium
Phoenix/Glendale:
Friday, September 1
Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, September 2
Ottto & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren
Sunday, September 3
Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium
St. Louis:
Friday, November 3
Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, November 4
Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe
Ottto & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village
Sunday, November 5
Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center
Detroit:
Friday, November 10
Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field
Saturday, November 11
Ottto & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall
Sunday, November 12
Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field