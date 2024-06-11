METALLICA Announce Pop-Up Shop And Interactive Map For Copenhagen No Repeat Weekend

The Metallica camp has checked in with the following update:

"The Metallica Machine is making its way to Copenhagen for a No Repeat Weekend starting Friday, June 14, with special guests Architects and Mammoth WVH. Then, two days later, we’ll take the stage again - after special guests Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills - to perform an entirely different setlist.

But if you know us… you know that when we come to town, there will be plenty of festivities off the stage as well. Keep reading for all the details you need to know about our time in Denmark."

M72 Pop-Up Shop

Wednesday, June 12 - Sunday, June 16

Det Ny Teater

Gammel Kongevej 29 | 1610 København

"Fans visiting this year’s Pop-Up Shop can expect to see even more than last year! Not only has the tour merch line expanded to include new designs, but you can also expect to see new Pop-Up Shop exclusive items!

This year, each shop will feature its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster and event tee courtesy of artist Ken Taylor. We also have an incredible Zorlove-shaped skateboard by Lovenskate featuring 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' art by Pitchgrim, with a t-shirt to match.

For the first time, the pop-up shop is proud to present a limited edition, exclusive set of four alternate band portraits printed on archival 12” board from the 72 Seasons photo sessions taken by Lee Jeffries. Also available will be a Cliff Burton screen-printed poster and t-shirt from Mick Cassidy, brand new Squindo-designed shirts, country-specific patches, and two all-new collectible beer cups. All this before we get to a range of Metallica x Iveco apparel, plus a full selection of classic merch and accessories.

And don’t forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance to win Snake Pit Passes and one of Morley’s Cliff Burton Tribute 'Power-Wah-Fuzz' Pedals!

* Please note that there will be a limited daily quota of vinyl, posters, and skateboards on sale, and each will be limited to one per customer. Plus, look out for a random foil amongst the posters…"

Interactive #M72 Map

"Plan your time in Denmark with our new #M72 interactive map that will guide you to all the Metallica spots you’ll want to see. Keep an eye out… we’re told that there will be a little scavenger hunt hidden in the map, where lucky fans can win prizes!

The map will update with new places to visit in each city on the tour, so if you’re heading out to see another show, make sure to check back."

Go to the interactive map here.