METALLICA Announce Ride The Lightning Electric Chair Resin Statue; Pre-Order Now

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the Ride The Lightning Electric Chair Resin Statue, expected to ship October 2024.

Says Metallica: "Crafted from high-quality resin and meticulously hand-painted, the new Electric Chair Resin Statue by Nemesis Now is available for pre-order in The Met Store and the Probity UK Shop."

Details:

- Cast Resin

- Hand Painted

- Approximately 6" tall (15cm)

- Features the Metallica logo on the seat and "Ride the Lightning" on the base