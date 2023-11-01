METALLICA Announce Special Met Store Event - Can You Find The Hidden Merch?

"We’re trying something new this week for an extra special Met Store event," begins an update from Metallica. "Hidden in the site is a secret section featuring exclusive, limited edition merch alongside mega-discounted items. But you won’t find it in the menu. Call it a scavenger hunt… a treasure hunt… a cruel joke… whatever you want! One thing is for certain: you’ll have to 🔍 explore pages on Metallica.com to find your gateway to the hidden section.

"Ahh, mystery, what temptation! On the one hand, you could go about your day. On the other hand… this secret hidden section… what is it? What have you got to lose? I know what you’re thinking: 'This band has been around for over 40 years, do you realize how many pages are on Metallica.com?!' I do. But don’t worry, I’m the one who takes you there. These clues I give, you take, and they will lead you to where you need to be.

"If this piques your interest, you better get 🔍 hunting now! The hidden section will disappear forever in 48 hours or when stock runs out."

Head here.

Metallica will release the new coffee table book, Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield, on November 23 via Permuted Press.

A message from the band: "If you’ll be in town for #M72Detroit next weekend, you can get your hands on a copy of Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield ten days before its release AND get it autographed by James himself! All fans attending must have a ticket to enter the event, which includes a copy of the book."

Get tickets for the event on Saturday, November 11 at 2 PM, ET, here.

Hetfield will also sign copies of the book on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM, CT at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, Missouri.

Book description: James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career.

Accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, James’ collection is displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages.

This meticulously-crafted coffee table book is available in standard hardcover along with two numbered, limited edition releases: Signed Slipcase Edition and Deluxe Box Edition.

Pre-order here.