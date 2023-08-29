METALLICA Announce The Dixxon x Metallica 72 Seasons Flannel

"Our latest collaboration with Dixxon, the absolute best in manufacturing flannel, is out now!," states an update from Metallica. "This well-made piece inspired by 72 Seasons is available in Men's, Women's, and Youth sizes exclusively in The Metallica Store, the Probity Merch UK Store, and at Dixxon.com. Grab yours now - once they sell out, they’re gone for good."

Order via the following links:

- Metallica.com

- Probity Merch

- Dixxon

Metallica's M72 World Tour 2023-2024 landed at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 25 with special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH for the first of two No Repeat Weekend shows. The show drew almost 80,000 fans to stadium, which was the biggest crowd in the history of the venue. It opened in September 2020.

Over the course of the two No Repeat Weekend shows - the second took place on August 27 - reportedly more than 156, 000 tickets were sold.

The official live recording of the August 25 show on CD is now available for pre-order here.

Expected availability is November 24. You can purchase digital download formats of this show at LiveMetallica.com once they become available.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"