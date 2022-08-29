METALLICA Announce Third Helping Hands Concert & Auction Benefitting All Within My Hands Foundation

Metallica have announced the third Helping Hands Concert & Auction, in benefit of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.

A message from Metallica states: "We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on December 16, 2022, for a very special show benefiting All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now!

We’re excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we’ll cap it all off with a full night of live music!

We hope you will join us for the celebration; keep watching this site and our socials for more details coming soon."

Metallica played PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14. The band have shared this professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Enter Sandman" from the concert.

Watch "Moth Into Flame" from the same show:

Metallica's next schedule concert is at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in Central Park, New York City. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.