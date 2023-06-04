METALLICA Announce Winner Of All Within My Hands Foundation's Month Of Giving

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation designated May as their fourth annual Month Of Giving. For this year’s campaign, the Foundation focused on the fight against hunger by selecting The Farmlink Project as their 2023 beneficiary.

Says Metallica: "When we learned of The Farmlink Project, we immediately saw a proactive group of young people who have gone past identifying the problem; they are enacting a solution. Their organization has expanded through the work of over 600 students from colleges and universities across the globe. They are doing essential work to help end food waste, feed families, and curb greenhouse gas emissions by connecting farms with surplus to food banks."

The foundadtion has issued the following update:

"The Month Of Giving 2023 Local Chapter Fundraising Competition was incredibly close for a few weeks, but in the end, Masster of Puppets Metclub Chapter 498 just couldn’t be caught. Raising a staggering $20,307.42, they are our very first repeat Grand Prize Winners!

We are tremendously thankful to all 37 chapters that participated this year for coming together to raise $58,768.21. And thanks to a generous friend of the Foundation who matched you dollar for dollar, plus the matching dollars from our partners at Carhartt - aka a 3x your dollars - that brings our grand total for this competition to $176,304.63 for The Farmlink Project!"

