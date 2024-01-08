METALLICA Announce Winners For Inaugural Marching Band Competition; Video

Metallica have announced the winners for the inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition.

Says Metallica: "Back in April, we challenged marching bands across the country to create performances incorporating our music into their shows. The response blew us away and made for a heated competition, and the results are in!

And the winners are…

College (Division 1): Auburn University

College (Divisions 2 & 3): Eastern New Mexico University

High School (Large): Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

High School (Medium): TIE - Boerne High School (Boerne, TX) & Malverne High School (Malverne, NY)

High School (Small): Oakton High School (Vienna, VA)

If this is the first you’re hearing about this competition, here’s a little bit of background. Marching bands at high school and collegiate levels cranked their repertoires up to 11 to compete for nearly $200,000 in equipment by creating the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances incorporating our music.

Massive thanks to all who brought our music to their marching band programs, and congratulations to all the winners! The victors in each category will take home instruments and equipment thanks to our sponsors Tama - Bergerault USA, KHS America, Zildjian Company, D'Addario and Co., EVANS Drumheads, ProMark, and Gator Cases, in partnership with Sweetwater, Conn Selmer, and Hal Leonard."

To learn more about the competition and watch videos of the winners, visit MetallicaMarchingBand.com.