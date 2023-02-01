METALLICA - Annual "CLIFF BURTON Day" To Celebrate Late Bassist's Life And 61st Birthday On February 10, Live On YouTube

The life of late Metallica bassist, Cliff Burton, and what would have been his 61st birthday, will be celebrated with the annual "Cliff Burton Day", on February 10. A special livestream event is scheduled for that day at 7 EST / 10 PST. Tune in here.

This year is the 6th annual Cliff Burton Day, as officially declared by Cliff's home town of Castro Valley and the greater Alameda County.

Continuing with tradition, host Nicholas Gomez will speak with Cliff's family and friends, about their personal memories and cherished time with Cliff. These stories will bring you back to the influential early days, with an in-depth look into the life, the times, and the location of an unknowing musical phenomenon.

Interviews include; Connie Burton, Lou Martin, Flemming Rasmussen of Sweet Silence Studios, Mike Overton of Trauma, John Gallagher of Raven, Deen Dell of Vio-Lence, Brian Lew and Harald Oimoen from the movie/ book Murder in the Front Row, Photographer Gene Ambo, Castro Valley home town friends Joe Cabral, Judd of Judd's Barn, and Tony Martin. Their stories and memories of Cliff are not to be missed and are too in depth to be shared in just one broadcast. Check back in at youtube.com/gomezgrip each Friday in February for the full length interview from each of our guests.

Limited edition Cliff Burton Day 2023 shirts are available for pre-order.

For US orders, head here. International orders here

100% of the proceeds going to support the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship, awarded by The Cliff Burton Family.