METALLICA - Audio Clips Streaming From SiriusXM's Relaunched "Mandatory Metallica" Channel

Mandatory Metallica, Metallica’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, is back for a limited time in celebration of their upcoming album, 72 Seasons.

The channel kicked off today (April 4) and will run through May 3 and is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 105) and on the SXM app.

SiriusXM’s Mandatory Metallica features the rock great’s ferocious, heavy music, including their remasters, demos, alternate mixes, live concerts, and favorite songs by other artists. Additionally, tune in from April 14 at 3 AM, ET through April 16 to hear a special simulcast on both Mandatory Metallica and Liquid Metal (Ch. 40) for the release of 72 Seasons, Metallica’s highly anticipated 11th studio album, due out April 14.

Listeners can tune in to Metallica members James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo deliver an exclusive track-by-track special about 72 Seasons featuring commentary about each song on Mandatory Metallica. Both Hetfield and Trujillo will also share their music they grew up listening to in special Guest DJ sets in honor of 72 Seasons, the title of which refers to how the first 72 seasons (or 18 years) of your life shape who you are. See the broadcast schedule for both specials below. Additionally, a new Lars Ulrich interview will premiere today on the channel.

More information on the channel here.

Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Mandatory Metallica

Metallica teases new channel for SiriusXM:

What Metallica means to Lars Ulrich:

Lars Ulrich shares favorite Metallica songs to play live:

Mandatory Metallica Broadcast Schedule below.

Lars Ulrich Interview (hosted by Shannon Gunz):

Tuesday, April 4 at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Wednesday, April 5 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Thursday, April 6 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Friday, April 7 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

James Hetfield 1st 72 Seasons Guest DJ Special:

Friday, April 7 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 8 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Sunday, April 9 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Monday, April 10 at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT

Tuesday, April 11 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Wednesday, April 12 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Thursday, April 13 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Metallica 72 Seasons Track By Track hosted by James Hetfield & Rob Trujillo:

Friday, April 14 at 7 AM ET/4 AM PT, 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Saturday, April 15 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

Sunday, April 16 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT, 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

James Hetfield Interview (Part 1 of Jose Mangin’s Metal Ambassador Podcast):

Friday, April 14 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 15 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Sunday, April 16 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Monday, April 17 at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT

Kirk Hammett Interview (Part 2 of Jose Mangin’s Metal Ambassador Podcast):

Monday, April 17 at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Tuesday, April 18 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

Wednesday, April 19 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Thursday, April 20 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

Rob Trujillo 1st 72 Seasons Guest DJ Special:

Friday, April 21 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 22 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Sunday, April 23 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Mon April 24 at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT

Tuesday, April 25 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Wednesday, April 26 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Thursday, April 27 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Rob Trujillo Interview (hosted by Shannon Gunz):

Friday, April 28 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 29 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Sunday, April 30 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Monday, May 1 at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)