METALLICA – Autographed ROSS HALFIN Poster Up For Auction

Metallica is auctioning up a Ross Halfin print autographed by the band to support All Within My Hands’ 2024 Month Of Giving.

Created exclusively for promotional purposes, this silver foil variant poster has been autographed by the band and is up for auction from May 7 – 14. The winner of this auction will also receive a copy of Halfin’s Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White. Check out the auction at awmhauction.com.

Beyond the music, Metallica has long been known for recognizable, eye-catching t-shirts. With so many awesome designs out of circulation, the staff of The Met Store felt it was time to resurrect some of their favorites, including tour shirts, crew shirts, and alternate variations.

Memberships are available for purchase through May 31. Don't wait! Once the enrolment window closes, they will be unable to accept new memberships for this subscription year.

The subscription year will include four t-shirts featuring new sleeve tags and will come in exclusive packaging. You’ll have the option to receive your shirts quarterly (as they are released) or annually (all at once at the end of the subscription year).

Join the Metallica T-Shirt Club here.