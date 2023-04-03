METALLICA - AWMH Donates $150,000 To Disaster Relief Efforts Across The United States

Severe weather continues to wreak havoc across the United States. The latest chapter includes a string of tornadoes that ripped through Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, as well as a storm-caused levee breakage that flooded Monterey County in California. Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation is donating $150,000 across three different organizations working to bring relief to the respective communities.

Team Rubicon will receive $50,000 to help fund their efforts in assessing damage and clearing trees and debris from roadways. They are the only non-profit organization conducting this type of service, allowing first responders to come in and residents to leave to access vital resources.

Direct Relief will receive $50,000 to send supplies to their local healthcare partners. Along with environmental destruction, public health and safety are also serious concerns after natural disasters when anything from acute injuries to unmanaged chronic conditions can develop into medical crises.

Finally, the Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC)’s Monterey County Storm Relief Fund will receive $50,000 to provide desperately needed food, emergency shelter, and financial assistance to those evacuated and to support recovery efforts and first responders.

"We greatly admire the many volunteers and first responders who selflessly dedicate their time and skills to assisting others when the need is greatest,' says Metallica. "And as always, we invite you to learn more and join us in giving back if you are able."

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)