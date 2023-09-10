METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Joins SUICIDAL TENDENCIES On Stage In Arizona; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, September 9th, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo re-connected with his former band Suicidal Tendencies on stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to perform the song "I Saw Your Mommy...", as Suicidal Tendencies opened for Metallica. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Making the guest appearance even more special is the fact that Robert's 19-year-old son Tye is currently playing bass for Suicidal Tendencies, and got to jam with his father in front of thousands of fans.

Robert Trujillo was a member of Suicidal Tendencies from 1989 – 1995.