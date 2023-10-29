METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Plays Full Show With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES In Mexico; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Thursday, October 26th, Suicidal Tendencies performed at House Of Vans in Mexico City, Mexico - with Robert Trujillo of Metallica on bass for the entire show!

Normally, Robert's 19-year old son Tye plays bass for Suicidal Tendencies, however he could not make the concert due to previous commitments with his other band Ottto.

On Friday, October 27th, Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir shared the following message and photo from House Of Vans on social media:

"We were Stoked to get a call from Vans about playing their House of Vans in Mexico City. We played the old House of Vans in Brooklyn twice and of course have a long history with Vans, going before the band even started.

Unfortunately Tye Trujillo already had a gig booked with his band OTTTO and neither date could be moved.

His father and good friend of mine said let me see if we can figure something out.

We kept a secret till the plane landed in Mexico City, and did our best to keep it down after, but last night at HOV was an absolute blaST and we all were so thankful to be able to get up and play with Robert one more time.

So words can’t express the gratitude we have for everyone that helped us at Vans, starting with STeve Van Doren and Pete and all the HOV crew in Mexico, Jeff Bass and all the ST crew, and all the people that were lucky enough to get tickets.

And of course Robert Trujillo who made it all be such an amazing memorable event for so many people….and yes I did see a few tears in several peoples eyes.

A night we’ll never forget.

We are Family.

See you back in Mexico next week with Tye and STay Cyco."

Robert Trujillo was a member of Suicidal Tendencies from 1989 – 1995. The setlist from House Of Vans in Mexico City featured the following 14 songs:

"You Can't Bring Me Down"

"Get Whacked"

"Lost Again"

"I Shot The Devil"

"Memories Of Tomorrow"

"Send Me Your Money"

"War Inside My Head"

"Lovely"

"Subliminal"

"Possessed To Skate"

"Two Sided Politics"

"I Saw Your Mommy"

"Institutionalized"

"Pledge Your Allegiance"