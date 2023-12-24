METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Reveals His Favourite Songs To Play On M72 World Tour

Speaking with Classic Rock, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo was asked to pick his favourite songs to play live this year on the M72 World Tour. He offered the following:

"I’ve actually enjoyed playing the new songs. I like playing songs like 'Shadows Follow', 'You Must Burn!' is always nice, because it’s a power groove and we get to team up on some vocals there; same thing with 'Shadows Follow'. Those two off the new record are fun to play. 'The Call Of Ktulu' is fun for any bass player; there’s a lot of melodic statements within that composition that I like. It keeps you on your toes and it’s nice, because usually we always come together and meet on stage at a certain point and celebrate the outro riff. A song like 'Orion', we really enjoy coming together. What happens is you just instinctually find your place during certain songs where you come together, and you’re just having that moment where your head banging together, sharing the spotlight together. That’s always nice."

On Thursday (December 14), Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Fan-filmed video of the full show can be found below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"