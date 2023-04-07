METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO - "We Don't Have Enough Albums For All The Ideas We Have"

Robert Trujillo of Metallica was recently interviewed by Jesse & JD of CJAY 92 and iHeartRadio to talk about the new record 72 Seasons, how the band keeps the creative juices flowing, and his love of touring new music.

In the video below, Trujillo explains how Metallica chooses their openers, and how playing massive metal festivals like the upcoming Power Trip festival can turn in to a massive hangout with some of their best friends in other bands.

Trujillo also talks about life on the road, and if the guys in Metallica ever truly get to experience and enjoy the cities the way they want to. Furthermore, he discusses Metallica's charity work, and how much of a proud metal dad he is to his incredibly musical family.

"One of the blessings and the curses for us is that we have so many musical ideas, like new ideas, and we enjoy making records. A lot of bands that have been around as long as Metallica, they actually, at some point, kind of hit a roadblock or they have a hard time creating at that level. And I feel that we're a band… I mean, I wish we would do it more often and not have to wait so long, but we're a band that has a lot of ideas, a lot of riffs, a lot of music. And if you're looking at Kirk's allotment of riffs, it's like hundreds. Or mine or James… You can only do so much. So we actually don't have enough albums for all the ideas we have."

"So I would imagine, yeah, we're gonna keep making new music. And if you listen to the new album (72 Seasons), I think it's the best one — definitely the best one that I've done, since I've been in the band. So, there's no shortage of new music for the future. It's just having the time to do it. That's a whole other story."

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

