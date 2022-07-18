METALLICA Bassist's Son TYE TRUJILLO On "Master Of Puppets" Guitar Part For Stranger Things - "It Actually Had A Better Turnout Than What I Expected"; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People recently talked with bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo) about his band OTTTO and their new record that is slated for release in 2023.

The band released their latest single called "Skyscraper" in May and Tye had this to say about the song: "'Skyscraper' has a melodic, heavy vibe with a little bit of everything. Fast, punky, also groovy, it has a perfect vibe, for sure. That little Slayer-type section, for sure, yeah."

When Elliott asked Tye how he felt about having his guitar playing for "Master Of Puppets" in the iconic scene of the final episode of Stranger Things, Season 4, he responded with the following: "I mean it's pretty iconic because the show, from what I know, is an iconic show that's been around for a few years and it's probably the biggest show right now. So it feels good to have some guitar on that show and also have 'Master Of Puppets' on that show as well to bring metal back."

Tye continued, "It actually had a better turnout than what I expected. So I'm really glad that everything ended up really good with that."

And when Elliott asked him what band heals him when he's feeling down, Tye mentioned Alice In Chains. Watch the full interview which includes many more questions below: