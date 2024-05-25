METALLICA Battle Heavy Rains, Lightning In Munich; Video, Setlist

Battling heavy rains and lightning, Metallica kicked off their 2024 tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany last night (May 24th). Check out video of lightning bolts during their final song, "Master Of Puppets" below:

Metallica are playing two nights at each tour stop, with completely different sets each night.

Last night Metallica played:

“Whiplash”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Of Wolf and Man”

“The Memory Remains”

“Lux Æterna”

“Too Far Gone?”

“Fade to Black”

“Shadows Follow”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

“Room of Mirrors”

“To Live Is to Die”

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica’s tour schedule can be found here.