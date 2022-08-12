METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now

Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available.

Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store."

The band add: "You can only get it here! This Tony Squindo designed shirt celebrating yesterday's show in Buffalo, NY is available now exclusively in The Metallica Store."

Shop here.