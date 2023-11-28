METALLICA Celebrate Giving Tuesday With All Within My Hands; Donate To Win A Trip To Spain

Created to shine a light on philanthropy during the holiday season, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. So many worthy organizations are doing vital work to make the world a better place. But if you’re looking for a place to start, Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, has some fun ways to get involved this year.

AWMH is teaming up once again with Fandiem to host a sweepstakes where one lucky fan and their guest will win round-trip travel to Madrid, Spain, and a four-night hotel stay to see both nights of Metallica's No Repeat Weekend from the Snake Pit! Donation options start as low as $10, plus a free entry method. Sweeps ends February 16, 2024, at 11:59 PM PST.

Donate to enter here.

Commemorate the record-breaking, sold-out M72 World Tour shows on August 25 & 27, 2023, at SoFi Stadium (home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers) with this autographed Riddell Speed Replica football helmet. Auction ends December 12, 2023, at 12 PM PST.

Bid here.

The Metallica Store created three new products to support AWMH’s Giving Tuesday campaign!

Check out the limited edition All Within My Hands 2023 Giving Tuesday T-Shirt by Brandon Heart and Yeti x All Within My Hands Giving Tuesday Wine Tumbler, plus the latest addition to our Picks, Sticks & Straps category: the All Within My Hands Giving Tuesday Drum Sticks.

That’s not all… for the entire week, when you purchase any of those items or Metallica's two Wolverine products, you’ll be entered to win awesome Wolverine prizes!

Shop the collection here; learn more about the contest here.

A message from Metallica: "Your ongoing support empowers us to exceed our goals and make a measurable difference in the areas of workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. However you spend your Giving Tuesday, we want you to know we appreciate you!"

Donate to AWMH here.