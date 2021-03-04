METALLICA Celebrate Master Of Puppets 35th Anniversary With "Battery" Performance On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Metallica made their return to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 3rd. The performed "Battery", celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the band's Master Of Puppets album. Check it out below.

Master Of Puppets is Metallica's third album, released on March 3, 1986 via Elektra Records. It peaked at # 29 on the Billboard 200 and received widespread critical acclaim, who praised its music and political lyrics. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential heavy metal albums of all time, and is credited with consolidating the American thrash metal scene.

Master Of Puppets was certified six times platinum by the RIAA in 2003 for shipping six million copies in the United States, and was later certified six times platinum by Music Canada and gold by the BPI.

In 2015, Master oOf Puppets became the first metal recording to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."