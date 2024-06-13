METALLICA Classic "Fade To Black" Gets The Waltz Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Metallica's classic "Fade To Black", from the Ride The Lightning album, has been given the waltz treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song, performed live and in one take, below.

Robyn: "I think Metallica’s career would have been taken to a whole new level if they had just added an accordion - so I did it for them!"

On May 26, 2024, Metallica performed their song "Inamorata" live for the very first time at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Professionally filmed video can be enjoyed below.

"Inamorata", which is the final track on the 72 Seasons album, is the longest Metallica song yet, with a running time of 11 minutes and 10 seconds.

Prior to launching into "Inamorata", Metallica frontman James Hetfield told the crowd: "This next song, we have never, ever played live before. And, you know, in our band we don't recognize the word mistake, because there are no mistakes. There's just unique moments that happen, all right? That's what we need to tell ourselves. This one is from 72 Seasons. It's one of my favorites."

Metallica's complete tour schedule is available at this location.