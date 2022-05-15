METALLICA - CLIFF BURTON Museum Now Open In Sweden

The Cliff Burton Family recently took to social media with the following message:

"The Cliff Burton Family would like to thank Krister & Anna-Lena Ljungberg & their board members for all of their efforts in creating The Cliff Burton Museum in Laganland Lagan Sweden The museum opens tomorrow May 14 You can watch the opening on Facebook live. The museum was created to have a meeting place for all those who seek to honor Cliff and visit his memorial site in the small community of Dörarp. They want to continue the fine work that the fans started when they began raising funds to make Cliff's memorial stone. The museum is a work in progress and more items will be added this summer. Please visit their Instagram & Facebook pages for more information! We are honored to now have a museum for Cliff’s & Metallica fans to visit."

Bassist Cliff Burton lost his life in a coach crash near Ljungby, Sweden in 1986, while Metallica were touring Europe with Anthrax. A memorial stone was installed near the crash site by the band's Swedish fanclub a decade ago, and the area regularly attracts metal fans keen to honor his memory.

The museum includes pictures, albums, posters and concert tickets, along with interviews and photos from the first photographer at the crash site – Lennart Wennberg of the newspaper Expressen – plus a film of recollections from first responders at the crash scene.

Other exhibits include a stage that recreates Metallica’s last gig with Burton in Stockholm, with copies of the bass and drum kit he and Lars Ulrich used.

Video of Metallica’s "Anesthesia" performed by Kello Gonzalez and Alfredo Lerux from Mexitallica during the opening ceremony of Cliff Burton’s Museum at Laganland Sweden on May 14th can be seen below.