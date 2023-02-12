METALLICA - Complete Sixth Annual CLIFF BURTON Day Stream Available

February 10th marked the sixth annual Cliff Burton Day in honour of the late Metallica bassist, who would have turned 61 on the day. A special stream celebrating the occasion was aired featuring interviews with Connie Burton, Lou Martin, Flemming Rasmussen of Sweet Silence Studios, Mike Overton of Trauma, John Gallagher of Raven, Deen Dell of Vio-Lence, Brian Lew and Harald Oimoen from the movie/ book Murder in the Front Row, Photographer Gene Ambo, Castro Valley home town friends Joe Cabral, Judd of Judd's Barn, and Tony Martin.

Check out the full stream, hosted by Nicholas Gomez, below.