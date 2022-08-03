METALLICA Debut Official Live Video For "The Memory Remains" From Lollapalooza 2022
August 3, 2022, 57 minutes ago
On July 28, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL. The band have released this professionally-filmed video for their performance of "The Memory Remains":
Metallica performs next on August 11 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.
For when you want to spin your vinyl records louder, faster, & heavier… the limited edition Metallica turntable from Pro-Ject Audio Systems is now available for pre-order at Metallica.com and through Pro-Ject dealers for $1,599.00.
The high-end turntable features a custom plinth with a mirror-finished Ninja Star logo that gives the player its distinctive look. The S-shaped tonearm is fitted with a detachable SME headshell to allow quick cartridge changes. The tonearm bearing and base are machined entirely out of aluminum. Out of the box, the turntable comes pre-adjusted with Pro-Ject’s Pick it S2 C cartridge. Tracking force and anti-skating are both adjustable and make it a true audiophile investment.