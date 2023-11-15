METALLICA Debut Official Live Video For "The Memory Remains" From St. Louis

Metallica have released the official live video below for "The Memory Remains", filmed at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, on September 1, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"