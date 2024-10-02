METALLICA - Dig Into The Final Instalment Of "Orion: A Tribute To CLIFF BURTON"

Metallica have issued the following update regarding their Black Box exhibit, Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton:

"For our final installment of Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton, we’re bringing you intimate conversations with seven people who knew Cliff best: James Hetfield, Ray Burton, Zach Harmon, Jim Martin, Les Claypool, Charlie Benante, and John Cruz. Bandmates, a father, friends, and fellow musicians, these men share Cliff’s profound impact on their lives in their own words."

Watch the interviews here.

Metallica adds: "Curating an exhibit to honor the beloved Cliff Burton was a true passion project. Thanks to his family, friends, peers, and fans, we were able to paint a complete picture of a man who lived a brief life but left an immense impact.

"Over 150 artifacts comprise collections like “Cliff’s Legacy,” “Castro Valley Life,” “The Music,” “On Tour,” “Off-Stage,” “Cliff’s Gear,” and “In Print.” Cliff’s character shines through each piece, allowing us to connect with the man so few had the pleasure of knowing."

Enter the museum here.

"What’s a museum without a gift shop, right? Shop these Fifth Member exclusive products commemorating Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton, including the brand-new Orion Patch inspired by this exhibit."

Shop the collection here.