METALLICA Discuss "The Core Of Collaboration" In New Episode Of The Blending Sessions Feat. Blackened’s ROB DIETRICH; Video

Metallica have released a new episode in their series, "The Blending Sessions". Watch "The Core of Collaboration" below.

A message states: "Collaborative energy isn't just about working together; it's about tapping into a shared wavelength, where ideas resonate, evolve, and amplify."

The band introduced the series stating: "We’re joining Blackened Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Dietrich, for “The Blending Sessions,” an exclusive conversation series about whiskey, music, inspiration, and collaboration. With new episodes dropping weekly, we’ll uncover details about our creative processes, shared passions, and the artistry behind our respective crafts."

