METALLICA Donates $250,000 To "Direct Relief" And "World Central Kitchen" Following Turkey / Syria Earthquake Disaster

On February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed mere hours later by a 7.5 earthquake. As the window closes on rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, the region is left with entire towns and cities reduced to piles of concrete. The human toll is devastating, as more than 36,000 people have been killed; tragically, that number is expected to rise in the coming days. And the estimated financial damage exceeds $84 billion in Turkey alone.

Metallica's All Within My Hands is contributing $125,000 grants to Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen to assist in funding much-needed medical aid and meals. AWMH has strong, established partnerships with these organizations, and remains committed to supporting both because of their ability to reach the source of destruction and provide aid to the affected communities and individuals. Direct Relief and WCK have had boots on the ground providing hands-on relief since the day after the quakes hit.

"We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria," says Metallica. "The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost. Two of our All Within My Hands Foundation's partner organizations, Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid and food to the victims of this disaster. #AWMH is providing $125k grants to each organization to support their relief efforts."

Learn more at AllWithinMyHands.org.

