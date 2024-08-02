METALLICA Drop Official Live Video For "The Memory Remains", Filmed In Madrid

Metallica have released more official video footage from at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 14. Watch the new clip for "The Memory Remains" below:

Watch "The Unforgiven", filmed at the same show, below:

Metallica previously released footage from their concert at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano on July 12. Watch the band perform "Orion" and "Cyanide" below:

Metallica perform this weekend (August 2 & 4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.