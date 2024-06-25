METALLICA Drops Official Live Video For "Until It Sleeps", Filmed In Helsinki

Metallica have released more footage from their concert at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, on June 9. "Until It Sleeps" joins the previously posted "Shadows Fall". Watch both clips below:

Metallica also performed in Helsinki on June 7. Watch "Leper Messiah" and "King Nothing" from the concert below:

Metallica perform next on June 26 at Oslo, Norway's Tons Of Rock festival. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.